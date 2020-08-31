Guyana records more Covid-19 deaths; total now at 41

The Ministry of Health has announced two more Covid-19 deaths.

See full statement:

The Ministry of Health (MOH) regrettably informs that as of 10:00hrs on August 31, 2020 two other persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died.

The patients were an 89-year-old man from Region 9 while the other, a 47-year-old woman from Region 7.

Upon admission to our medical health facility, a swab test was done on both patients and following their death, the results came back as positive.

The MOH is in contact with all relatives and other contacts to facilitate contact tracing and rapid assistance to everyone who may have been exposed. The Ministry is asking that patient confidentiality be respected and the families be allowed to mourn in peace.

The Health Ministry expresses sincerest condolences to the family of these two persons and will make every effort to provide all the necessary support during this difficult time to assist the families to deal with the situation.

Members of the public are encouraged to observe the COVID-19 EMERGENCY MEASURES #8 published in the Official Gazette on 14 August. 2020 which emphasises the need to practice physical distancing at least 6ft apart, use a facemask correctly and consistently when leaving their homes and practice good hand hygiene to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Persons with symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to call the COVID-19 hotline numbers 231 1166, 226 7480 or 180/181 for assistance.