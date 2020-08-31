Craig father of 2 killed; suspect arrested

Kishan Persaud, a 29-year-old father of two was on Saturday evening killed by a vendor during an argument at Craig, East Bank Demerara.

Persaud, a seaman of Buzz Bee Dam, Craig, EBD, was chopped to his neck by a 36-year-old suspect who has since been arrested.

Reports are that at around 21:30hrs, Persaud was driving motor car PKK 8911 through a street next to where he lives, but could not enter his yard because the suspect had parked his cart, blocking his passageway.

Persaud reportedly exited his vehicle and asked the suspect to remove his cart, but the suspect refused.

As a result, an argument ensued between the two men during which the suspect reportedly whipped out a cutlass and chopped the father of twice to his neck.

Persaud was taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre for emergency treatment. However, while he was receiving medical attention, he succumbed to his injuries.

The man’s wife told INews that her three-year-old son is left traumatised, since he witnessed the entire incident.

“My son saw what happened, and he keep saying that he see the man chopped his daddy and his daddy gone to the hospital and his daddy is dead. I don’t know what to tell him, when he gets big I don’t know what I’m gonna say to him…,” the woman lamented.

Persaud leaves to mourn his two sons, ages seven and three; his wife; parents; and other family members.