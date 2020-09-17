Guyana records 62nd Covid-19 death

The Ministry of Health (MOH) regrettably informs that as of 16:30hrs on September 17, 2020, one other person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has died.

The latest fatality is a 52 -year-old man from Demerara/Mahaica (Region 4) who died while receiving care at our medical facility. The test sample was collected from the deceased at the time of admission and was tested positive for COVID-19 subsequently.

The MOH expresses sincerest condolences to the family of the deceased and will make every effort to provide all the necessary support during this difficult time to render any assistance needed.

Officials of the Ministry have contacted all relatives and persons to facilitate contact tracing and rapid assistance to everyone who may have been exposed to the now-dead person. The Ministry is also appealing to the general public to respect the confidentiality of the deceased and his family and to allow them to mourn their tragic loss in peace.

All Guyanese are reminded to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 EMERGENCY

MEASURES (NO. 9) which are in effect until September 30, 2020. This order emphasises:

 the need for correct and consistent use of a face masks when leaving their homes;

 the importance of maintaining the six feet physical distance from others

 and the need for good hand-hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

If anyone is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or need any additional information kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline 231 1166, 226 7480 or 624 6674 IMMEDIATELYor visit us at www.health.gov.gy .