Guyana records 4 more COVID-19 deaths, 48 new cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has reported that four more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died.

This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 409.

The details on the latest fatalities are below:

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH Female 45 Demerara-Mahaica June 02 Male 68 Pomeroon- Supenaam June 04 Female 51 East Berbice- Corentyne June 03 Female 82 Cuyuni- Mazaruni June 04

These patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at our medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry also reported that 48 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

The number of confirmed cases in Guyana is now 17,665 but only 1882 of these are currently active. This includes 20 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and remaining 1862 persons in both home and institutional isolation.

Some 15,374 persons have recovered from the life-threatening virus thus far.

See below for today’s full updated COVID-19 Dashboard: