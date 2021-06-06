Bus driver who left scene after hitting ECD teen turns self in; victim still unconscious

The bus driver who drove away from the scene after hitting 16-year-old pedal cyclist, Vishwanaught Doodnauth, Saturday night on the East Coast Demerara Public Road turned himself in to police custody today.

Quincy Trotman, 37, of Doch Four Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara, went to the police and identified himself as the driver of the bus at the time of the accident.

He was arrested and is at Beterverwagting Police Station as investigations continue.

Meanwhile, family members of the teenager, who is suffering from an Intracranial Hemorrhage (bleeding skull), have related that the doctors have told them that Doodnauth’s condition has not improved.

“Since last night, he hasn’t regained consciousness, he is not responding anything,“ his tearful grandmother told this publication.

Doodnauth, a resident of Dr. Miller Street, Triumph, ECD, and his younger brother were both on separate bicycles riding on the Mon Repos Public Road when minibus #BWW 5336, which was proceeding west along the southern driving lane on the southern carriageway, collided with the teenager causing him to fall onto the road surface, where he received injuries about his body and lost consciousness. He was rushed to the GPHC by public-spirited citizens and admitted to the ICU.

At the time of the accident, the minibus had stopped and several persons exited in a bid to render assistance, after which the minibus drove away. The vehicle was later found abandoned on the Mon Repos Public Road with damages consistent with the accident.