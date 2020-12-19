Guyana records 29 new COVID-19 cases

The Ministry of Health has reported that 29 new novel coronavirus cases were detected in the last 24 hours.

This now takes the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Guyana to 6105.

Of this, however, only 641 are currently active cases. These include five patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and the other 636 in isolation.

There are also 22 persons currently in institutional quarantine.

While the COVID-19 death toll remains at 159, some 5305 persons have recovered from the deadly virus.

See below for today’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard: