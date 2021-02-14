Guyana records 24 new COVID-19 cases

The Ministry of Health has reported that 24 new novel coronavirus cases were detected in the last 24 hours.

In its updated COVID-19 Dashboard today, the ministry said there are now 8231 confirmed cases in Guyana.

But only 662 of these cases are currently active, that is, eight patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and the other 654 in both home and institutional isolation.

There are also 24 persons in institutional quarantine.

While the COVID-19 death toll remains at 186, the number of persons who have recovered from the virus has gone up to 7383.

Meanwhile, Guyana has tested 55,078 persons for the novel coronavirus to date.

See below for the full COVID-19 Dashboard: