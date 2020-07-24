Guyana records 20th COVID-19 death

The Ministry of Public Health has announced that Guyana recorded its 20th COVID-19 death.

“As of the 24th July, 2020, the number of positives is now 352, with 20 COVID related deaths,” the Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Karen Gordon-Boyle said.

However, no other details were released.

INews was reliably informed that the latest victim is from Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

The number of active cases in institutional isolation is 154; 33 persons are in institutional quarantine and 4 persons are in the COVID-ICU. To date, 178 persons have recovered.