Guyana records 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 19 new cases

The Ministry of Health has announced that two more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus died today.

This now takes the COVID-19 death toll up to 126.

These latest fatalities are a 48-year-old female from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and a

67-year-man from Region One (Barima-Waini), both of whom died while receiving care

at medical facilities.

Meanwhile, the Ministry also reported earlier today that 19 new COVID-19 cases were detected.

The total number of novel coronavirus cases in Guyana is now at 4,162 of which only 804 are active cases.

To date, some 3,228 persons have recovered from the life-threatening disease.