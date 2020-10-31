President, PM visit proposed site for new WCD Highway

President Irfaan Ali and Prime Minister Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips along with a team of Government Officials today visited the proposed site for a new highway from the West Bank of Demerara heading all the way to Parika, East Bank Essequibo.

The team also comprised of Public Works Minister Juan Edghill and Deodat Indar along with technical officers from the ministry as well as officials from the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) and the Region Three Administration.

President Ali and Prime Minister Phillips were taken to the proposed site of the second highway in the backlands, where the plans were outlined.

Last week, Minister Edghill had stated during a televised programme that the new highway will pave way for other developments.

“We’re looking at a new alignment to build a new four-lane road… So, the West Coast corridor will have another four-lane road… and that [new] four-lane road, will open up a whole lot of lands for housing development,” he stated.

The new highway will be connected to the new Demerara River Bridge, which will land in the vicinity of La Grange, West Bank Demerara.

Government is looking to construct a four-lane, high-span fixed bridge from Nandy Park, on the East Bank of Demerara, to La Grange.

Minister Edghill had had stated that some 40 international companies have already submitted expressions of interest for the bridge project.

The current Demerara Harbour Bridge has outlived its 10-year lifespan.