Guyana records 10 more COVID deaths

The Ministry of Health (MOH) regrettably informs that as of September 09, 2021, ten more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 669.

The patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at our medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.

The details on the latest fatalities are below:

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH Female 67 Pomeroon-Supenaam September 07 Female 56 Demerara-Mahaica September 09 Male 50 Demerara-Mahaica September 10 Female 66 Demerara-Mahaica September 10 Female 64 Essequibo Islands-West Demerara September 10 Male 82 Demerara-Mahaica September 10 Female 85 Demerara-Mahaica September 09 Female 79 Demerara-Mahaica September 09 Female 60 Demerara-Mahaica September 10 Male 58 Demerara-Mahaica September 09

The MOH expresses sincerest condolences to the families of the deceased and will make every effort to provide all the necessary support during this difficult time to render any assistance needed.

Meanwhile, 218 new cases were detected in the past 24-hours.