Guyana Police Force to be renamed

The Guyana Police Force will be renamed the “Guyana Police Service”, the Ministry of Public Security has announced.

In a statement Wednesday, the Ministry explained that the decision was taken by a ‘Police Reform Change Board’ (PRCB).

“… an important decision taken by the PRCB at its first meeting, was to agree that the name of the Guyana Police Force should be changed to the ‘Guyana Police Service’,” the Ministry noted.

The PRCB came from the reform work conducted under the Citizen Security Strengthening Programme (CSSP).

The PRCB met yesterday to discuss a number of reform options for the police.

The meeting was chaired by Minister Khemraj Ramjattan and saw in attendance Police Commissioner Leslie James and the President’s Security Advisor Russell Combe.

The main agenda item at the PRCB meeting was to agree to the proposed Terms of Reference for the Board, the Ministry noted.

This includes providing strategic direction, monitoring,guidance and support to the Police in order to implement the reform programme.

The PRCB will also review the progress being made by the Police with the various reform activities under way. It will also have oversight of all the strands of Police reform activities, which can then be coordinated, measured and evaluated.