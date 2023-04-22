Guyana, India ink Air Services Agreement

Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill, and Indian High Commissioner to Guyana, Dr K.J. Srinivasa, today signed an Air Services Agreement (ASA), which allows for easier travel between the two nations.

The Agreement was signed in the presence of India’s Minister of External Affairs Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar; Guyana’s Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister, Hugh Todd; Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Elisabeth Harper; Director General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Lt. Col. (ret’d) Egbert Field, and other Technical Officials from India and Guyana.

The signing of the Agreement is in keeping with the Government’s commitment of connecting Guyana with the rest of the world and will complement the more than 50 Air Services Agreements Guyana has established with other ICAO states for the development of the air-link amongst States.

The Agreement promotes international air services between the two countries and an international aviation system based on competition among airlines.

The Agreement addresses pertinent matters such as the Grant of Rights; Designation and Authorization of Airlines; Revocation or Suspension of Operating Authorization, Principles governing the operation of Agreed Services, Application of Laws, User Charges, Customs Duties and Charges, Aviation Safety, Aviation Security, Commercial Opportunities, Cooperative Marketing Arrangements, among other areas.

The Agreement also opens investment opportunities and caters for Guyanese-owned airlines to have direct market access to international airports in India and vice versa.

India has an emerging and growing aviation sector. Presently there is no direct flight between Guyana and India, however, this Agreement puts in place the legal framework that opens market access for airlines of both States to operate and enhance competitive air transport services, trade, and economic growth between the two countries.

Guyana and India have enjoyed good diplomatic relations since Guyana gained independence in May 1966.

