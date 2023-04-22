Govt discusses areas of cooperation with Indian External Affairs Minister

President Dr Irfaan Ali and a high-level Government team met with India’s Minister of External Affairs, Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and his delegation this morning at the Office of the President on Shiv Chanderpaul Drive. According to a brief statement from the Office of the President, the President told the visiting Minister that Guyana looks forward to a long, sustained and strong relationship with India. During the engagement, discussions also focused on areas of cooperation.

Meanwhile, following this morning’s meeting, Minister Jaishankar tweeted that he was delighted to meet the Guyanese Government officials.

“[We] discussed initiatives in agriculture, trade and investments, health & pharma, energy including renewables, defence, innovation and technology, tourism and development partnership.”

He added that they also “Agreed that opportunities should be more effectively explored through deeper contacts, including business interactions… Also noted the enthusiasm of President Irfaan Ali for Millets after his visit to India.”

According to Minister Jaishankar, the recent visits of President Ali and Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo to India earlier this year have provided new momentum for the ties between the two countries.

“Natural to discuss cricket on a visit to Guyana-the land of Rohan Kanhai and Lance Gibbs,” the Indian External Affairs Minister added in one of his tweets.

The visiting delegation was accompanied by India’s High Commissioner to Guyana, Dr KJ Srinivasa, at this morning’s engagement.

On the Government’s side, President Ali and VP Jagdeo were joined by Senior Minister within the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh; Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd; Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill; Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat; Minister of Public Service, Sonia Parag; Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar and the Foreign Secretary, Mr Robert Persaud were also at the meeting.

During his visit, Minister Jaishankar is also scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Minister Todd. The Ministers will also co-chair the meeting of the Guyana/India Joint Commission during which the two sides will discuss deepening cooperation in the areas of education, health, agriculture, investment, infrastructure and energy.

