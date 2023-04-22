PS Thomas reportedly slammed into wall, handcuffed during detention in US

Hours after the story broke that the Permanent Secretary of the Home Affairs Ministry, Mae Thomas-Meerabux was detained and her phone confiscated in the US on her way to China, new details have surfaced about the manner in which the Guyanese official was treated.

INews understands that the incident took place at the Maimi International Airport on April 8, 2023, and not at JFK International as was previously reported.

The mother of two who is married to an American citizen, Dameion Meerabux was on an official trip and was at the time travelling with others when she was singled out and taken into a room to be grilled during her transit in the US.

Thomas-Meerabux, who was at the time fasting for Ramadan, was manhandled by male officers attached to the US Customs and Border Protection.

This publication understands that during the three-hour-long detention, the Guyanese PS was asked basic questions by the male officers until after, a female officer entered the room and took other personal details. In fact, Mrs Thomas-Meerabux felt as though she was violated, a source indicated to INews.

It was already reported in the press that Thomas-Meerabux was travelling on a Service Passport and despite, her informing the CBP officers that she was on official duties, she was reportedly slammed into a wall, handcuffed, and humiliated in front of a group of Spanish-speaking passengers.

Additionally, her phone containing sensitive information relating to government policies as well as personal information was confiscated and searched despite her explaining that the device belonged to the Government of Guyana and clearance must be given by her superiors before she could hand it over.

However, she was reportedly denied a request to make contact with officials of the Guyana Government; Guyana’s Ambassador to the US, Samuel Hinds, an attorney, and her husband. Instead, she was told that she was in US territory and that her rights to do so were forfeited.

While the events unfolded on the day in question, sources confirmed that at no point in time was she uncooperative towards the officers who were allegedly hostile and acted in an unprofessional manner to cause her embarrassment as a government official.

Thomas-Meerabux was later released but reportedly felt that she was victimised and continues to seek answers on the possible reasons for her detention since this was not the first time, she had travelled.

Nevertheless, Thomas-Meerabux had to travel from London to Barbados and then to Guyana on her return to her homeland since her US visa was allegedly revoked. She arrived back in Guyana on earlier today.

According to a source, this incident has taken a toll not only on Thomas-Meerabux but her entire family including her young son who is preparing to write the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC). This publication was told that the PS is now concerned for her safety and that of her family since she believes that she is being targeted for some reason.

INews understands that the matter is engaging the attention of senior government officials including President Dr Irfaan Ali.

When contacted on Friday about the incident, Permanent Secretary of the Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Elisabeth Harper explained that they had not received any information from the US Government on the issue and were awaiting a report from the Embassy in Georgetown.

However, later that evening the US Embassy through its Deputy Chief of Mission, Adrienne Galanek informed the Foreign Affairs Ministry that “We don’t have any specific information to share.”

The missive further went on to detail the policy of the Department of Homeland Security and US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) that is shared with all travellers to the US including citizens of that country.

“If CBP officers at a port of entry need more information to determine your admissibility into the US, you may be directed to an interview area known as secondary inspection. You could also be subjected to a secondary inspection as a result of a random search. Anyone, including US citizens, may be subject to secondary inspection if the CBP officer has reservations about admitting him or her. Secondary inspection is a more detailed inspection to determine admissibility. It allows CBP officers to conduct additional research to verify information without delaying other travellers.

During a secondary inspection, the CBP officer may ask you detailed questions about your travel plans and immigration history. You may also be asked to produce additional proof of identification and detailed information about the purpose of your visit to the US. Both you and your belongings may be subject to a thorough search. Such inspections may include a search of all electronic information stored on your laptop, cell phone or other electronic devices.”

