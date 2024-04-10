Guyana has sustained promise of prosperity, social harmony – Pres Ali

In his Eid-ul-Fitr greetings, President Dr Irfaan Ali called on Guyanese to embrace an attitude of forgiveness and compassion, even as the sustained promise of prosperity and social harmony continues to be rolled out.

According to the President, with the end of Ramadan, it is time for Muslims to usher in Eid-ul-Fitr, which is observed today and which he described as “a celebration of love, gratitude and empathy”.

“The Holy Month of Ramadan has ended. During the Holy Month, Muslims engaged in acts of abstinence, fasting, charity, and prayer to strengthen their faith in Allah.

“This special period assures them of God’s blessings. Now that Ramadan has ended, Muslims express their profound gratitude for Allah’s mercies and celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with great joy.”

Extending warm Eid-ul-Fitr 2024 greetings to all Guyanese, especially to the Islamic community, President Ali noted that Guyana’s development was one that brought with it the promise of not only prosperity but social harmony.

“During Eid-ul-Fitr, Muslims in Guyana will gather with loved ones, share with those in need, and reflect on the oneness of humanity, as emphasised in the Holy Quran,” the President said.

“Guyana’s promise of sustained prosperity and social harmony allows us all to celebrate each other’s festivals with greater unity and joy.”

Moreover, he noted the significance of the festival as “a reminder of our shared values of togetherness, happiness, love, forgiveness, and compassion”.

The President urged that as everyone celebrated, they should take time to remember to include everyone else in their love and generosity, particularly the less fortunate, since according to the President “uplifting the vulnerable is an obligation of our faith”.

“The Holy Prophet (On Whom be Peace) says: “He is not a believer whose stomach is full while the neighbour to his side is starving.”

“Let us therefore observe Eid-ul-Fitr with gratitude and a heart full of love and empathy. Eid-Mubarak to all!”

--- ---