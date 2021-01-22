Guyana gets 50 vaccine carriers from UNICEF to fight Covid-19

The Ministry of Health’s capacity was on Friday morning boosted with a donation of two solar refrigerators and 50 vaccine carriers from the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

Health Minister Dr. Frank Anthony thanked UNICEF for the timely donation.

UNICEF’s Area Representative to Guyana and Suriname, Mr. Nicolas Pron noted that while the equipment will be primarily used for the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, it will also contribute to the sustainability of a broader immunisation campaign.

The donation comes as the country is ramping up its preparation efforts for the roll out of the COVID-19 vaccine.