Improvised weapons, illegal drugs among items seized at Camp Street Prison

A team comprising of police officers from Regional Division 4A, ranks of the Tactical Services Unit (TSU), and members of the Prison Service conducted a search at the Camp Street, Georgetown prison where a number of contraband items were found.

The raid was conducted this morning.

Among the items found and seized were:

1. Seven (7) improvised weapons

2. (76) small plastics parcels containing leaves seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis, amounting to 34 grams

3. Ten (10) cellular phones

4. One digicel sim card

5. Three (3)cellular phone batteries

6. Two (2) nail clips

7. Sixteen (16) pieces of paper containing a whitish substance suspected to be Molly, amounting to 6 grams.

8. One (1) scissors

9. Three (3) USB cables

10. One earpiece

11. Five (5) razor blades

12. One (1) metal grater

13. One (1) tropical mist bottle containing homemade wine.

14. A quantity of small zip lock bags.