Guyana Energy Chamber inks agreement with Ghana Petroleum Commission

The Guyana Oil and Gas Energy Chamber (GOGEC) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Petroleum Commission of Ghana for cooperation.

“The objective of this MOU is to provide a framework for cooperation between the agency and the association, to facilitate a collaboration that will lead to an exchange of information and sharing of resources between the agency and association within the oil and gas sector,” the document states.

GOGEC President, Manniram Prashad joined in signing the MoU with the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghanaian Petroleum Commission, Egbert Faibille Jnr.

The Commission regulates and manages the use of petroleum resources in Ghana, and coordinates policies in the upstream petroleum sector, while GOGEC promotes trade, investment and knowledge transfers in Guyana’s energy sector.

This is just one of several agreements signed between Guyanese stakeholders and government officials of Guyana and Ghana, while the delegation led by Ghana’s Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was in Guyana.

Cooperation is also intended between the wider private sector representatives of Guyana and Ghana, who had met over the past few days.

At the level of government, Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo participated in the signing of several agreements among the two governments, on Tuesday.

The three agreements signed are: a Framework Agreement on Cooperation between the Guyana and Ghana; a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Natural Resources of Guyana and the Petroleum Commission of Ghana on Cooperation in the Petroleum Sector and a Memorandum of Understanding on Mutual Cooperation in Investment Promotion Between the Guyana Office for Investment (GO-Invest) and the Ghana Investment Promotion Center (GIPC). Tuesday culminated the four-day visit of the Ghanaian delegation.