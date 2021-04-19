Home latest news Guyana among South American nations to discover 3B barrels of oil for...
Recent Articles
Additional 83,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccines arrive in Guyana
The Government of Guyana, this morning, received 83,000 doses of the Russian manufactured Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine. The shipment arrived at the Cheddi Jagan International...
Dr Nanda Gopaul sworn in as PUC Commissioner
His Excellency Dr Irfaan Ali, this morning, administered the Oath of Office to the fourth Commissioner of the Public Utilities Commission (PUC)—Dr Nanda Gopaul...
EYEWITNESS: Desperately seeking…
…SOPs Your Eyewitness can understand (not accept but “understand”) the PNC’s refusal to show their SoPs. It’s like you’re playing cards while cheating the whole...
Online scholarships aimed at improving skills to better position Guyanese in oil sector –...
The 20,000 online scholarships, as promised by the Dr Irfaan Ali led Government, is intended to give Guyanese the opportunity to improve their skills...
Essequibo man kills self after attempting to murder 17-year-old girl
A 22-year-old man reportedly committed suicide after he attacked and chopped a 17-year-old girl in the Essequibo River on Sunday. The Police said that the...
Guyana among South American nations to discover 3B barrels of oil for 2020
– 3 of 5 globally approved FPSO projects in Guyana, Brazil Guyana is in good company when it comes to successful oil exploration. It turns...
EYEWITNESS: End of an era… in Cuba
EYEWITNESS INEWS -
Raul Castro has resigned from his last bastion of power – leadership of the Cuban Communist Party that’s ruled the island since 1959. The...
Guyana records 271st COVID-19 death; 101 new cases
Another person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has died, taking the total number of deaths from the pandemic in Guyana to...
DPP, Top Cop ask High Court for copies of SoPs to convict Lowenfield, Mingo
Court proceedings have been filed by the Commissioner of Police and the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), to obtain certified copies of the Statements...
Business brethren Ken and Michael serve up exceptional food with a side of philanthropy...
By Lakhram Bhagirat With a brotherhood that is just over two years old, Ken Rampersaud and Michael Kassim are considered the proverbial “two peas in...