Essequibo man kills self after attempting to murder 17-year-old girl

A 22-year-old man reportedly committed suicide after he attacked and chopped a 17-year-old girl in the Essequibo River on Sunday.

The Police said that the teen and her siblings were in a boat heading to Fort Island in the Essequibo River from Hubu, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) when the dead man approached them in another boat and forcefully boarded theirs.

The incident occurred just about 11:45h on Sunday in the vicinity of Fort Island.

The man was armed with a cutlass and was heard telling the girl “all the time you does fool me” while dealing her several chops to her head and hand.

In an attempt to ward off the suspect, the teen’s sister reportedly pushed him overboard but he managed to pull himself up and fired a chop at the sister, thus causing her to receive injuries to her left hand.

Again, he was pushed overboard and the cutlass fell into the river. The Police stated that the suspect then swam to his boat and left the scene.

The injured teenager was subsequently rushed to Parika Koker and then to Leonora Cottage Hospital where she was treated and referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital. She was admitted in a stable condition.

The matter was reported to the Fort Island Coast Guard and as such, they went in search of the suspect but instead, his lifeless body was found at Morashi, Essequibo River.

The body was taken to the Ezekiel Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem examination.