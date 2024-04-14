Gun, ammo found in building on Essequibo Coast

Police in Regional Division No. 2 (Pomeroon-Supenaam) on Friday discovered a firearm and matching ammunition.

The weapon was found sometime around 17:30 hours at Back Street, Little Red Village, Onderneeming Sand Pit on the Essequibo Coast.

According to reports, ranks, acting on information, conducted a search at an unpainted, unoccupied wooden house.

While inside the house, one FN Browning .32 Pistol with the serial number filed off along with one magazine containing six live .32 ammunition, and a pair of green and grey construction gloves were found under a sheet of zinc sheet.

These items were taken into possession of the ranks and lodged at the station.

The firearm was processed for latent fingerprints, but none was found.

No arrest was made. Investigations continue.

