Guatemala prison shooting kills at least seven inmates

[BBC] At least seven people have been killed in a shooting at a prison near the Guatemalan capital Guatemala City.

Some 1,500 soldiers and police officers were reportedly sent to the prison to try and stop the violence.

Another 20 people were injured in the gunfire, and have been taken to hospital for treatment.

Officials say the incident was sparked by a fight between two inmates, one of whom was “in an alleged state of intoxication”.

Pavón prison houses at least 4,000 inmates, despite originally being built for only 1,000 people in the 1970s.

