GTT ‘Top Up’ now possible from GBTI Online

GTT customers can now top up their prepaid accounts (phones) using GBTI Online.

Top up is easy and convenient from the Quick Top-Up feature on the GO banking App and online platform.

Once you have a GBTI bank account, you can top up your prepaid account or pay your postpaid bill by logging in to the GO Banking website https://www.gbti.online.com. From the Menu, select Payment, Card and Bill Payments, “quick Top-Up,” then select GBTI GTT Top Up. Entering your phone number and the amount you wish to top up or pay.

GBTI GO Banking is a simple and secure way to quickly, easily, and conveniently pay your postpaid bill or top up your prepaid mobile account. GTT prepaid customers can top-up their accounts to purchase data or voice bundles to stay connected to family, friends and everything that matters.

Other bill payment, credit card payments and transfers are easy through GBTI’s GO Banking platform.

The GBTI GO Banking app is accessible for corporate and retail users and can be downloaded from the google and apple stores. [Press Release]

