GTT sends 12 packing after review of company’s financial procedures

Telephone giant GTT has decided to terminate twelve (12) of its employees over what the company has described as suspicious activities unearthed during a routine internal review of the company’s financial procedures.

In a statement issued confirming the terminations, GTT posited that the suspicious activities warranted further investigations, while highlighting that the “reorganization of staff resources was required to ensure and maintain integrity and smooth operation.”

“GTT would like to assure the public that no adverse impact to any customer was realized and the review and findings bode well for the customers and are necessary for the evolution of organization” the company explained.

Touching on the move to send the 12 staffers packing, the company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Justin Nedd, posited that “We constantly review systems, procedures and resources to maintain an organization that operates at the highest standard of transparency and integrity. This means that our actions must align with a strong value system and high ethical benchmarks as we strive to make GTT the best place to work in Guyana by 2020.”

In August of 2018, Nedd announced that the company has taken steps to get international quality management systems certification as the GTT “pivots to be much more customer oriented and quality focused.”