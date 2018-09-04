GDF Captain committed to stand trial in High Court for lover’s murder

Orwain Sandy, the interdicted Guyana Defence Force (GDF) captain who allegedly shot his girlfriend, Reona Payne, to death was on Tuesday committed to stand trial in the High Court before a judge and a jury for the crime.

This was revealed when he reappeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts following the evidence provided by the final witness in the matter.

After the decision was handed down by Principle Magistrate Judy Latchman, Sandy remained silent as he exited the courtroom.

On March 31, 2018, Sandy allegedly shot and killed Payne in broad daylight in First Street Alexander village.

It was reported that Sandy and Payne were in a motorcar proceeding along First Street, Alexander Village when an argument ensued after he reportedly accused her of being unfaithful.

It was also reported that he stopped the car, and as the woman exited, he allegedly shot her several times with his service revolver.

He then turned himself over to the Police and handed over the service weapon he allegedly used to commit the act.

Sandy was subsequently charged but he was granted an application to be mentally evaluated after his attorney told the court that the examination is critical to his client’s well-being, since he has been consulting with a psychiatrist for the past two years.