GTT partners with Republic Bank to offer MMG+ services

Mobile Money Guyana (MMG+) customers can now transfer money from their Republic Bank Limited Guyana (RBL) accounts to their MMG+ wallets seamlessly through the bank’s online platform.

“Making your life easy – as a customer – is why we innovate. With partners like RBL this becomes more evident. You now have access to your money 24×7 to do what you want, when you want,” said Bobita Ram, General Manager, MMG+.

Marketing Specialist at RBL, Raynol Narine, also expressed delight in the new partnership.

“Our customers have spoken, and we have responded. We see this collaboration with MMG+ as value-added, bringing yet another means of digital transaction convenience to our customers, and so we are quite pleased to come aboard,” Narine stated.

He further explained that customers who top-up their wallets with the online portal will see money added the very next business day. For transactions processed on Friday, the balance will be reflected on Monday.

A step-by-step demonstration video on how to load an MMG+ wallet via RBL Online Banking platform can be accessed via http://gtt.gy/loadmmg_rbl item 29 – subscribe to a Utility.

In May 2020, MMG+ established similar partnerships with The Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry Limited (GBTI) and Demerara Bank Limited (DBL). Citizens Bank is expected to come onboard before Christmas.

These partnerships continue to make the lives of tens of thousands easier. MMG+ and its partners remind customers to never share their pins. MMG+ will never call a customer and ask them for their PIN.