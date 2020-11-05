Disruption of water supply at Lusignan, Courbane Park due to electrical issues at well station – GWI

The Guyana Water Inc (GWI) is advising residents of Lusignan and Courbane Park, Annandale, East Coast Demerara, that the disruption of water supply is as a result of electrical issues experienced at the Lusignan well station, caused by GPL’s unstable power supply over last two days. The Guyana Water Inc (GWI) is advising residents of Lusignan and Courbane Park, Annandale, East Coast Demerara, that the disruption of water supply is as a result of electrical issues experienced at the Lusignan well station, caused by GPL’s unstable power supply over last two days.

According to GWI, the station is expected to be out of operation for a period of 10 days. During this period, GWI says it will be redirecting water from the Mon Repos Water Treatment plant to supply residents situated west of the plant. As a result, areas such as Beterverwagting, Good Hope, Triumph and Mon Repos may experience a low level of service.