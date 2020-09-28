GTT Blaze services extended to Parika

The Guyana Telephone Telegraph Company (GTT) has expanded its Blaze service to Parika on the East Bank of Essequibo (EBE) – with the anticipation that it will benefit some 550 households.

Product Lead of Fixed Broadband Services, Jamal Inniss explained that the need was important at this time, as the COVID-19 pandemic has caused both adults and students to operate from home. Many customers have already applied for their Blaze service, with the first installation in the area scheduled for September 28, 2020.

He said, “With many students, teachers and workers having to utilise more bandwidth, we believe this implementation comes at an opportune time to allow for better connectivity with increased speeds.”

At the end of 2019, Chief Executive Officer, Justin Nedd had announced that the company had intentions to extend its fibre-optic network to communities in Parika, Berbice and Linden in 2020. Despite the current pandemic, GTT has remained committed to its promise to the residents of Parika; customers in Corriverton will benefit next.

“We are in this together – GTT has and will continue to support the evolution of Guyana because it’s only when we come together we rise,” said Nedd.

Blaze is synonymous with faster internet speeds, easy connectivity, greater reliability, and added security which is capable of supporting multiple users. Back in June, the Green Acres Providence, East Bank Demerara area was added to the Blaze service network.

In the initial weeks of the pandemic here in Guyana, the company had announced that free mobile services were to be offered to doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers, who are aiding Guyana’s battle against the life-threatening virus.

Nedd further related that the company was also looking at other ways of ensuring that other health workers benefit from the free services. When asked about the restrictions on the free services, he explained that the free voice services would not just be limited to calls within the GTT network but would facilitate calls outside of the GTT network.