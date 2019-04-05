GTA concludes Customer Service Training with Ramada Princess Hotel

The Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA), in collaboration with the Caribbean Tourism Organization, recently concluded a ‘Delivering Quality Service’ staff training for the Ramada Princess Hotel, Providence, East Bank Demerara.

The training focused on educating the members of the establishment in customer service excellence, visitor welcome, and hospitality best practices to ensure all guests receive a high quality experience that meets international standards.

From March 26-28, 2019, 14 members from various departments within the Ramada Princess Hotel took part in daily trainings. The trainings were designed to raise awareness of the importance of the tourism sector in Guyana.

It also created an understanding of the role each individual person and organisation within the tourism industry plays in delivering quality service, the importance of first impressions and meeting customer expectations, and the value of each individual’s personal brand, impact and attitude.

The training was carried out by Davina Layne and Deborah Celmentson of the Travel Industry Development and Operations Division within the GTA.

This is the second consecutive year that the Ramada Princess Hotel has embarked on a company-wide customer service training.

This illustrates the company’s commitment to ensuring all of its guests and locals alike receive the best service quality available during their stay.

The GTA remains committed to elevating the tourism sector and will be hosting a series of training programmes throughout 2019 that were informed by a training needs assessment undertaken in May-June 2018. Those interested in receiving training or becoming Master.