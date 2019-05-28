Grounding of MV Canawaima: M.B. Sandaka to provide relief to stranded passengers

In light of the suspension on the MV Canawaima Ferry to facilitate rehabilitation works, the M.B. Sandaka will now provide services between Guyana and Suriname. This announcement was made earlier today by the Management of the Guyana/Suriname Ferry Service.

According to a release, the Sandaka will be in operation from Friday, May 31, 2019 up to Sunday, June 2.

It is expected to depart Moleson Creek Terminal-Guyana at 09:00h (check-in: 06:30h to 08:00h) and depart South Drain-Suriname at 11:30h (Check-in: 08:00h-10:00h) –their respective local times.

“This window was created to facilitate the return of passengers and vehicles stranded on both sides. Thereafter, the service will be suspended until further notice”, the Public Infrastructure Ministry stated.

In addition, it was revealed that the M.B. Sandaka cannot accommodate 20ft and 40ft containers and trucks with height and width in excess of 3M and 2.7M respectively. Earlier today, it was reported in sections of the media that more than 100 Guyanese were stranded in Suriname in light of the suspension of ferry service.

The MV Canawaima Ferry has reportedly encountered mechanical issues and will not ply the Moleson Creek, Guyana – Nickerie, Suriname route in the coming days.

The services of the ferry were officially suspended on Monday last until further notice.

Following the announcement, the Minster David Patterson explained that his Ministry will work hard to ensure that an alternative is put in place as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Terminal Manager Gale Culley-Greene had stated that the Canawaima Ferry has been experiencing mechanical difficulties for some time and a decision was taken to have the vessel assessed and repaired.