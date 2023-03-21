Greg Hrinsin wins trip for two in Massy’s Sweetheart Promotion

Massy’s Sweetheart Promotion winner is Greg Hrinsin, and, Barbados is his destination of choice for the prize of a free trip for two. The prize also includes accommodation costs for both persons.

Hrinsin had a choice between Barbados and Trinidad.

When asked how he felt when he got the news that he won the prize, Hrinsin said, “It’s really exciting since I had not placed any receipts in that specific box until just a few weeks ago.”

“My wife and I were shopping as we always do at Massy and on our way out, she said, ‘if you are going to place the receipts in a box, put them in the one for the vacation drawing’. So, I did and honestly don’t recall ever winning anything before now… it was a total shock and exciting.”

The Sweetheart Promotion, a collaboration between Massy Stores and Caribbean Airlines, started on January 28 and ran until February 28. To enter, customers had to spend $5,000 or more at any of the five Massy Stores and place the receipt in the Sweetheart Promotion box at the store.

Speaking of the promotion, Chrystel Taylor, Marketing Supervisor for Massy Stores said, “At Massy Stores, we believe that extraordinary customer service and rewarding our customers are essential to creating an unforgettable experience. We are delighted to provide yet another amazing prize to one of our valued customers.”

Alicia Cabrera, Executive Manager, Marketing & Loyalty, Caribbean Airlines added, “We were very excited to collaborate with Massy Stores Guyana, which gave us an opportunity to engage and reward our valued customers in this market. We’ve received positive feedback as more customers are eager to earn Caribbean Miles when they convert their Massy Points.”

The draw of the winner was done on March 4. Hrinsin has until February 2026 to take up the offer to travel.

Massy Stores are located at Providence, East Bank Demerara, Turkeyen and Montrose on the East Coast, Vreed-en-Hoop on the West Coast and Ruimveldt in Georgetown.

