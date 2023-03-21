Mashramani floats dumped around New Amsterdam

Following the hosting of the Mashramani 2023 float parade in the Ancient County of Berbice earlier this month, several floats were dumped along the roadways at various locations around the town and remained there 15 days after the event.

Several of the floats which were on display during the Mashramani float parade in Georgetown on February 23 were taken to New Amsterdam for the Berbice edition.

On March 5, revellers tramped through the streets from Marks Bridge to Main Street and into Vryheid Road then into Strand before heading to Stelling Road, New Amsterdam where the parade ended.

Three of the floats were discarded along Stelling Road and two were dumped along Strand in front of the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) office. The utility company did not participate in the event in Berbice.

Two other floats were discarded at the junction of Strand and Vryheid Road, New Amsterdam; one was subsequently removed almost two weeks after the event.

This publication sought to get a comment from the Town’s Mayor ,Winifred Haywood on the littering aspect, but was told that the event was organised by the Regional Democratic Council. However, the municipality is responsible for the township and according to the laws governing townships, it can prosecute persons and/or organisations for littering.

