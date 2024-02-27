Greenwich Park residents sign up for land titles

Several households in Greenwich Park (North)-Parcel 26, Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) will soon receive their Certificate of Title, with the Ministry of Housing and Water advancing the regularisation of the area.

On Monday, the residents were invited to an exercise to process and uplift their Agreements of Sale, as well as, sign-up for their Title at the Greenwich Park Primary School. This activity was led by Housing and Water Minister, Collin Croal, who presented some of the beneficiaries with their Agreement of Sale.

Director of Community Development at the Central Housing and Planning Authority, Gladwin Charles and staff were also present to facilitate the activity.

Greenwich Park (North) has been occupied for approximately 40 years. A total of 58 house lots are slated for regularisation, benefitting around two hundred and 232 residents. Just under two weeks ago, the Minister promised residents that the exercise would be conducted to address the matter.

Minister Croal shared that there are ongoing efforts to address ownership documentation for informal settlers in various areas in Region Three, including Pln. Barnwell (Railway Embankment)—Parcel 705; Pln. Philadelphia (Railway Embankment)—Parcels 699, 700, 701, 702, 703, and 704; Pln. Vergenoegen; and Pln. Tuschen.

In his remarks, Croal also emphasized the importance of implementing government policies and addressing pending issues affecting citizens. Last year, President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali initiated “Operation Clear-Up” to resolve outstanding regularisation matters in applicable areas across the nation.

“We are working steadfastly to have all of these areas resolved,” said the Minister.

Between 2020 and 2023, over 360 lots underwent surveying in the region, to pave the way for individuals to secure their ownership documents, the Minister said.

Moreover, in January 2023, Minister Croal handed over Titles to 76 households in Greenwich Park (Railway Embankment), Stewartville/Uitvlugt Sideline Dam and Tuschen (Railway Embankment) following a similar exercise at the primary school.

--- ---