Greece congratulates President Ali; expresses desire to deepen ties

His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali has received a congratulatory letter from President of the Hellenic Republic, Her Excellency, Mrs. Katerina Sakellaropoulou, who expressed a desire to see relations between the two countries further strengthened.

In her letter, President Sakellaropoulou extended “on behalf of the People of Greece and on my own behalf, sincere congratulations in your high mission and heartfelt wishes for the welfare and prosperity of the friendly People of Guyana.”

The President also expressed confidence that during President Ali’s term of office the existing relations of friendship and co-operation between the two countries will be further strengthened to the mutual benefit of both peoples, a release from the Office of the President stated.