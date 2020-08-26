Brazil President congratulates President Ali; expresses desire to strengthen cooperation

His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali has received a congratulatory letter from President of the Federative Republic of Brazil, His Excellency Jair Bolsonaro, who expressed his desire to see strengthen cooperation between the two nations.

In his letter, President Bolsonaro said, “At this moment in which the perspective of ample and important transformations is presented to Guyana, I affirm the priority attributed by Brazil to the bilateral relationship. I am ready to work with Your Excellency in continuing strengthening the ties of friendship and cooperation between our two countries, with the view of the well-being and prosperity of Brazilian and Guyanese peoples.”