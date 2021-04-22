Grave confident of CWI pulling off South Africa tour

Despite recent developments with the dispute between the Government of South Africa and Cricket South Africa (CSA), Cricket West Indies (CWI) Chief Executive Officer Johnny Grave is confident that South Africa would tour the Caribbean.

On Tuesday’s Mason and Guest radio programme, Grave disclosed that CWI and CSA met virtually on Tuesday last and discussed the challenges of hosting two Test matches and five T20s in June.

“I can’t stress…how difficult it is to host international cricket. We think we have a solution to at least get them in the region; they only get one route in which they can come, which is via Paris and St Martin.

“I am confident that the tour will take place as planned, two Test matches and five T20s in June, and we are working morning, noon and night, but we are not in a position to confirm the schedule of the matches; and hopefully, by the end of the month, we can confirm,” Grave explained.

Grave noted that South Africa is a red zone country in terms of COVID-19, hence the South Africans are not allowed to travel via the United Kingdom or the United States of America. Grave also clarified that the hosting of South Africa in Trinidad and Tobago and the hosting of Australia in Barbados are unconfirmed. He added that these matches are most likely to be hosted behind closed doors.

The dispute between CSA and the South Africa Government stems from the Government’s request that CSA adopt a new constitution for cricket administration in the country. However, CSA voted against adopting the measure.

The country’s sports minister is, as a result, said to be considering taking serious measures against the board.

One option could be to take away the body’s right to designate itself as the official national representative of the country. As such, CSA could not then select a national team for the tour of the Caribbean, but that remains unseen.

South Africa last toured the Caribbean in 2016 in a Tri-Nation series that featured the host team West Indies and Australia. (Brandon Corlette)