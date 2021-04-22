Opposition asks Minister Parag several questions about scholarship initiative

The APNU+AFC Opposition has submitted to the National Assembly several questions relating to the government’s scholarship initiative.

The questions were submitted by Opposition Member of Parliament Tabitha Sarabo-Halley to be answered by Minister of Public Service Sonia Parag.

See full questions below:

Questions to the Minister of the Public Service for written reply.

Question 1: The Ministry of Public Service has opened the application process for scholarships under its GOAL initiative which is in collaboration with the Ministry of Education. Can the Hon. Minister of Public Service state whether recipients under this programme are expected to sign contracts with the Government of Guyana?

Question 2: Can the Hon. Minister of the Public Service state whether recipients of this programme will be expected to join the Public Service upon completing their individual programme?

Question 3: Can the Hon. Minister of the Public Service state whether an official needs assessment was completed to give guidance as to the current and future skills needs of the Public Service and the country?

Question 4: Can the Hon. Minister of Public Service provide this National Assembly with any document that shows just how many skilled personnel the Public Service and Guyana need and the number of persons needed in each sector?

Question 5: Can the Hon. Minister of the Public Service furnish this National Assembly with any document that clearly outlines how the programmes being offered were decided upon?

Question 6: Can the Hon. Minister of Public Service furnish the Members of the National Assembly with a copy of the contract that the scholarship awardees will have to sign?

Question 7: Can the Hon. Minister of Public Service provide a detailed breakdown of the process implemented to ensure that there is equity and equality in the awarding of said scholarships?

Question 8: Can the Hon. Minister of Public Service explain the process and office holders that will determine who the recipients of the GOAL scholarships will be.