Granger backtracks on CARICOM conducting independent recount

…says team will work under GECOM Secretariat

In light of a high-level CARICOM team being invited to supervised the recount of the votes cast in the March 2, 2020 National and Regional election, the body will not work independently but rather under the terms and reference of the Guyana Elections Commission.

This was echoed by President David Granger in an address to the nation earlier today. The head of state noted that during a teleconference with Prime Minister Mia Mottley, he had proposed that the CARICOM Initiative should operate within the legal framework of the Constitution of Guyana and respect the role of the Elections Commission and the rulings of the Supreme Court.

“It will not act independently. I urged, also, that the Commission be allowed to craft the Terms of Reference governing the relationship between the CARICOM Initiative and the Elections Commission”, the president stated.

He further stated that the organisational structure which should embody supervisory and technical elements should be determined by the Elections Commission.

“The Government of Guyana looks forward to a ‘total national recount’ being completed as soon as possible under the auspices of the Elections Commission”.

He nevertheless reiterated that the General and Regional Elections were conducted peacefully and in accordance with the Constitution and laws of Guyana.

“The events, thereafter, have marred the excellent work of the Elections Commission.”

He went on to say that statements following the events of March 4 by the observer missions also created uncertainty in the minds of the citizenry.

“The Opposition People’s Progressive Party (PPP), so far approached the Supreme Court on three separate occasions to obstruct the work of the Elections Commission. Those actions coupled with the calls for recount, allowed for the Supreme Court to determine the way forward. This was done.”

He added that the Chairperson of the Elections Commission, Justice (Ret’d) Claudette Singh, has stated publicly that she will abide by the ruling of the Court. I, too, have said that I will abide by the ruling of the Court.

“I urge you to be patient as we comply with the rulings of the Court and the decisions of the Commission.”