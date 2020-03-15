GCCI calls for stakeholders to remain calm and allow the democratic processes to unfold

Full statement:

The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), in its capacity of a leading Civil Society Organisation, and as an accredited Local Observer Group welcome the appointment of a” high-level” team, headed by former Dominica Attorney General and Foreign Affairs Minister, Francine Baron, and including Mr. Anthony Boatswain, former Minister of Finance of Grenada, and Ms. Cynthia Barrow-Giles, Senior Lecturer in Department of Government of UWI.

In this regard, the GCCI acknowledges the consensus between President David Grainger and Leader of the Opposition, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo on the thrust for a recount of all of the ballots cast in the 10 Electoral Districts for the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections.

The GCCI has taken note that some members of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) seem to be opposed to the recount in the first instance, and the involvement of the above mentioned “high level” team. In this regard, the GCCI take this opportunity to note its fullest support for the total recount of the votes as agreed by President Grainger and Dr. Jagdeo, under comprehensive oversight of the “high level” team. The GCCI is convinced that this deliberate course of action will remove all doubts about the outcomes of the elections as a consequence of which Guyana can return to normalcy.

In view of the foregoing, the GCCI calls upon all concerned, but more specifically GECOM and the contesting Political Parties to move with alacrity towards putting all of the requirements in place to facilitate the intended recounts in a most efficient manner as prescribed by the extant laws and with all possible checks and balances in place towards the achievement of common acceptability of the outcome of the recounts.

In the meantime, the GCCI, pleads with all stakeholders, especially the constituents of the political parties, to remain calm and allow the democratic processes to unfold. Guyana deserves nothing less.

The Independent High-Level Mission (from left): Angela Taylor, Chief Electoral Officer, Barbados; Anthony Boatswain, former Finance Minister, Grenada; Francine Baron, Chair of the Team and former Attorney General and Foreign Minister, Dominica; Fern Nacis-Scope, Chief Elections Officer, Trinidad and Tobago; Cynthia Barrow-Giles, Senior Lecturer, Department of Government, UWI