GraceKennedy Money Services joins COVID-19 relief efforts

GraceKennedy Money Services (Guyana) Ltd – home of Bill Express and Western Union, in partnership with Grace Foods Latin America and the Caribbean, have joined relief efforts in Guyana to assist institutions impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

The entity, on Monday, donated food items to the frontline workers at the Diamond Diagnostic Centre which has been a designated COVID-19 facility. In addition, the children of Bless the Children-Guyana Orphanage were also recipients of food hampers.

The packages contained canned and bottled items from Grace Foods, including meat and fish products which are distinctively Caribbean, as well as locally produced rice, flour and other staples, GKMS said in a statement.

“The company recognizes both the untiring contribution of frontline workers in the fight against the Novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and the impact the virus has had on Orphanages and their residents. We are pleased to join in with the rest of corporate Guyana in doing what we can to assist, using our very own Grace Foods products,” GKMS Country Manager Troy Williams said.

As an essential service provider, GKMS (Guyana) introduced measures such as sanitizing and physical distancing early on to ensure staff and customers were provided a safe environment for conducting their transactions. Most GKMS/Western Union locations nationwide have remained open since the COVID-19 outbreak, ensuring money can be sent quickly to loved ones in need.

Grace Foods has been a partner in many regional food drives in response to the overwhelming need to help feed families experiencing hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company has been involved in regional food manufacturing, distribution and sale since 1922 and Regional Manager for Grace Foods Latin America and the Caribbean, Stephen Sadler said he was only too aware of the essential role Grace Foods plays in keeping societies functioning during these unprecedented times.

“We felt compelled to respond to the immediate needs of the members of the communities where we operate, while also heeding the increasing clamour for strengthening food security across the region beyond COVID-19,” he said.

GKMS Guyana Ltd was registered in 1992 to serve as the exclusive agent of Western Union Financial Services. Business operations began at its Head Office on February 14 1993.