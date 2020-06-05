SBM Offshore donates gloves, masks to CDC

SBM Offshore has donated a quantity of gloves and masks to the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) as part of efforts to aid in the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Country Manager of SBM Offshore, Herve Laurioux, handed over the items to Director General of the CDC, Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig, at the company’s Prashad Nagar, Georgetown office.

“The safety and health of everyone during this pandemic is a top priority. SBM Offshore is happy to provide personal protective equipment to the CDC to help with its important COVID-19 response in affected communities,” Laurioux said during the handover.

Lieutenant Colonel Craig said the CDC welcomes the donation from SBM Offshore and that the supplies would be distributed to frontline workers.

The supplies included 15,000 masks and 15,000 gloves.