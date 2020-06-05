ECD ballots remain with 243 boxes to go

The recount of votes cast on March 2 has so far completed nine of Guyana’s 10 electoral districts—leaving all 12 available stations to focus on the 243 boxes remaining.

The recount concluded its 30th day with the completion of an additional 83 boxes, bringing the total number of boxes completed to date to 2,096.

Regions Six (East Berbice/Corentyne) and Region 10 (Upper Demerara/Upper Berbice) had their final boxes counted on Thursday with tabulation certificates for those districts expected imminently.

At the end of Thursday, votes tabulated to date for the general election, gives the opposition Peoples Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) a convincing margin of victory, securing 195,185 votes thus far, contrasted against the incumbent’s 188, 112 votes.

The Liberty and Justice Party led by led by Lennox Shuman has had recounted so far 2,500 votes in that party’s favour while A New and United Guyana (ANUG) with Timothy Jonas as its Chairman has had 1945 of that party’s votes recounted.

Together with The New Movement’s (TNM) 220 more tabulated votes from across the electoral districts, the Joinder Alliance have so far collectively had 4,665 of their votes ascertained through the recount process.

The Citizenship Initiative (TCI)—another of the new political parties contesting the elections—has so far seen 593 ballots earmarked for that group for its showing in this year’s general elections.

The United Republican Party has managed to secure less than 350 votes while the United Republican Party has had 337 votes tabulated in its favour.

The ballot boxes left to be recounted are primarily from polling stations along the East Coast of Demerara (ECD).

The Commission is expected to complete the recount and tabulation exercise by Monday at which time Chief Elections Officer, Keith Lowenfield is expected to amalgamate the results in order to be presented.

According to the gazetted Order, Lowenfield has until June 13 to deliver his report at which time the Commission will have three days to decide on whether to have him use the results contained in that report for the official declaration of the March 2 polls.