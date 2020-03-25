GRA suspends processing of driver’s licences until April 30th

As part of its efforts to reduce the spread of the deadly coronavirus, the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) announced on Wednesday that it has temporarily suspended the processing of new drivers licences and renewal of unexpired driver’s licences until April 30th 2020.

The revenue body also said that it has temporarily suspended the processing of provisional drivers licences and conductor licences.

GRA said priority will be given to the processing of transactions for the renewal of expired driver’s licences and duplicates for lost/ damage driver’s licences.