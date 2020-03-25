Govt mulls imposing “extreme measures” to restrict movement of people

The Guyana Government says it is considering imposing “extreme measures” to restrict the movement of people, in light of the coronavirus threat in Guyana.

The announcement was made by the National COVID-19 Task Force (NCFT) which is chaired by caretaker Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo.

The NCFT says it is concerned that “too many citizens and businesses have been ignoring the public advisories and warnings and have been going about their daily activities as per normal and operating in a business-as-usual manner.”

“The NCTF warns that such a cavalier approach by some citizens can seriously impair the efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 and have a devastating impact on the Guyanese populace,” the Task Force said in a statement.

As such, the NCFT says it is “considering various measures, including extreme measures, which have been instituted in other countries, to impose restrictions on the movement of persons for a defined period until the threat is abated.”

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Guyana remains 5, inclusive of one death. The other four persons are in isolation.