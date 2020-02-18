GPSU to represent GRA employees

The Guyana Revenue Authority earlier today signed a Collective Labour Agreement with the Guyana Public Service Union to offer a greater level of representation to its employees.

A collective labour agreement is a written contract negotiated between one or more unions and a company for their workers to be represented during disputes, wage increases and other matters.

The document was signed today by the two parties, with oversight from the Labour Department.

At the signing ceremony today, President of the GPSU, Patrick Yarde indicated that this had been in the making for many years.

On the other hand, Commissioner-General of GRA, Godfrey Statia stated that that over 500 employees are now part of the union. As such, he noted that this will benefit the welfare of workers of the semi-autonomous body.