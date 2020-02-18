Dead bandit identified as Duncan Street resident

The bandit who was shot and killed earlier today on William Street, Campbellville, Georgetown was identified as 22-year-old Randy Bowen of Duncan Street, Georgetown.

Based on reports received, Bowen and his accomplice had relieved a woman of her handbag and were escaping the scene when a licensed fire armed holder opened fire in their direction. Bowen was fatally shot while his accomplice was injured.

Both men collapsed on the roadway. Police are continuing their investigations. Bowen was slapped with several charges in the past including the attempted robbery of a policeman in 2018.