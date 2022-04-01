GPL urges public to participate in its community engagements

The Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) continues to engage communities through its Community Outreaches and is encouraging customers to participate in these engagements.

This initiative denotes the Company’s efforts to continue to strengthen relations with its customers.

It is anticipated that these community engagements will enable the Company to better understand the challenges customers are experiencing and how to further improve customer service. However, this can only be achieved once customers actively participate.

Therefore, GPL wishes to encourage its customers to participate in the community engagements when it is being held in their communities. Communities will be informed in advance of planned outreaches.

On Wednesday, March 30, 2022 the Company held its second Community Outreach since the year started at the Blairmont, Sports Ground, West Bank Berbice. GPL’s staff engaged residents of Shieldstown, Zorg-en-Hoop, Balthyck, Old Scheme and Ithaca.

During the engagement residents were able to make applications for electricity and provide feedback on the Company’s services and related matters for attention. They were also informed of the services offered.

GPL’s team comprised of Assistant Corporate Communication Officer, Ms. Ranetta La Fleur; Customer Services Officer, Ms. Bibi Khan; Ms. Pearl London, Customer Services Supervisor, Onverwagt; Mr. Godfrey Success, Electrical Engineer Metering Department and other support staff of Customer Services and Loss Reduction.

These Outreaches are planned for other communities in Berbice and Demerara, Essequibo and Bartica. In February a similar outreach was held in Black Bush Polder.