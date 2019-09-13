GPL says “not proud” of the situation customers face

Acknowledging that it continues to struggle to maintain its generating systems, the Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) today admitted that it is not proud of its track record in supplying reliable power to the country.

“I wish to acknowledge that GPL’s management is not proud of the situation in which its customers find themselves and is committed to rectifying and improving the situation very quickly,” GPL’s Chairman Rawle Lucas told the public during an engagement at the Herdmanston Lodge.

GPL is currently experiencing a shortfall of 23 megawatts of power. According to Lucas, most of that power should be restored over the weekend, however, due to scheduled maintenance, the Utility Company will still be in a deficit of some 18 megawatts.

This means that more power outages are coming.

Lucas reported that from June 1 to August 1 2019, there have been 772 blackouts for those who are connected to the Demerara and Berbice Interconnected System (DBIS).

The DBIS ranges from West Demerara to Molesen Creek in Berbice and reaches south as far as Kuru Kururu and Timehri.