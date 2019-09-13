CPL 2019: Andre Russell’s scans clear after blow to helmet

Andre Russell was stretchered off the ground by medical staff after a blow to his helmet in the first innings of Jamaica Tallawahs’ clash against St Lucia Zouks at Sabina Park on Thursday.

Following the incident, he was taken to hospital for a CT scan. A medical update from the franchise confirmed that Russell was later cleared of serious injury. Having been advised rest, he returned to the hotel and didn’t play further part in the game.

The incident took place in the 14th over, after Russell, batting on zero, failed to connect with a pull. Zouks pacer Hardus Viljoen had bowled it short and at the body, and the ball struck Russell’s helmet near the right ear.

Russell had backed away before Viljoen had delivered the ball, and so the bowler followed the batsman, cramping him for space. Russell immediately dropped to the ground and the Zouks fielders then removed his helmet. When the medical team rushed in to check on Russell, the batsman looked dazed but stood up on his feet.

Russell was beginning to walk off, retired hurt, when he was made to stop. A stretcher was brought in, and Russell – with a neck brace on – was taken off. At first look, it appeared that Russell’s helmet did not have a neck guard.

Three overs after the incident, Tallawahs head coach Donovan Miller told the broadcasters that “there was no update on Russell just yet”, but at the innings break, the commentators informed that Russell had been taken to the hospital for further checks.

Tallawahs finished their innings on 170 for 5, adding only 38 runs in the last six overs. They eventually lost by five wickets, suffering their third straight loss of the campaign. (ESPNCricinfo)